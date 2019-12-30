Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD), Owens-Illinois Inc. (NYSE:OI)

The shares of The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on December 06, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $325 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Trade Desk Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Pivotal Research Group advised investors in its research note published on November 08, 2019, to Buy the TTD stock while also putting a $250 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on November 05, 2019. Nomura was of a view that TTD is Neutral in its latest report on September 26, 2019. Raymond James thinks that TTD is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $256.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 156.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.53.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.42% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $270.52 while ending the day at $272.35. During the trading session, a total of 1.1 million shares were traded which represents a 28.99% incline from the average session volume which is 1.55 million shares. TTD had ended its last session trading at $273.51. The Trade Desk Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 TTD 52-week low price stands at $106.30 while its 52-week high price is $289.51.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.34 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The The Trade Desk Inc. generated 173.45 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -147.06%. The Trade Desk Inc. has the potential to record 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on December 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Owens-Illinois Inc. (NYSE:OI) is now rated as Buy. Wells Fargo also rated OI as Downgrade on October 31, 2019, with its price target of $10 suggesting that OI could surge by 1.25% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.90/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.08% to reach $12.04/share. It started the day trading at $11.98 and traded between $11.80 and $11.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OI’s 50-day SMA is 10.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.89. The stock has a high of $20.78 for the year while the low is $8.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.35%, as 11.23M TTD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.90% of Owens-Illinois Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.59%. Looking further, the stock has raised 18.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more OI shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 79,732 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,971,655 shares of OI, with a total valuation of $147,919,951. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more OI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $132,349,565 worth of shares.

Similarly, Russell Investment Management LLC increased its Owens-Illinois Inc. shares by 60.74% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,599,634 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,383,107 shares of Owens-Illinois Inc. which are valued at $114,604,384. In the same vein, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its Owens-Illinois Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 85,570 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,101,890 shares and is now valued at $99,806,673. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Owens-Illinois Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.