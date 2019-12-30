Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC), Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

The shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on December 18, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $34 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Macerich Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. KeyBanc Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on December 17, 2019, to Underweight the MAC stock while also putting a $21.50 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on September 26, 2019. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $33. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on February 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 43. Mizuho was of a view that MAC is Neutral in its latest report on January 23, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Mkts thinks that MAC is worth Sector Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $31.28. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 3.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.54.

The shares of the company added by 0.76% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $26.39 while ending the day at $26.50. During the trading session, a total of 1.54 million shares were traded which represents a 35.38% incline from the average session volume which is 2.39 million shares. MAC had ended its last session trading at $26.30. The Macerich Company currently has a market cap of $3.86 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 46.49, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 221.39, with a beta of 0.72. MAC 52-week low price stands at $25.53 while its 52-week high price is $47.05.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.88 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.88 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -23.86%. The Macerich Company has the potential to record 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on August 10, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.78/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.06% to reach $16.08/share. It started the day trading at $16.85 and traded between $16.71 and $16.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IVR’s 50-day SMA is 16.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.00. The stock has a high of $17.33 for the year while the low is $13.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 24.24%, as 4.20M MAC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.39% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 119.08, while the P/B ratio is 0.97. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.70%. Looking further, the stock has raised 9.74% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more IVR shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 2,031,152 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,217,354 shares of IVR, with a total valuation of $393,289,829. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more IVR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $236,941,356 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares by 10.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,516,262 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 441,659 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. which are valued at $73,344,095. In the same vein, UBS Securities LLC increased its Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 183,949 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,306,163 shares and is now valued at $53,692,087. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.