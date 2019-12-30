Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC), Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

The shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by CapitalOne in its latest research note that was published on October 23, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $21 price target. CapitalOne wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from CapitalOne Markets when it published its report on July 26, 2018. Jefferies was of a view that ROIC is Hold in its latest report on September 15, 2017. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that ROIC is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 17, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $19.46. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 13.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.39.

The shares of the company added by 1.01% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $17.33 while ending the day at $17.50. During the trading session, a total of 1.17 million shares were traded which represents a -10.12% decline from the average session volume which is 1.06 million shares. ROIC had ended its last session trading at $17.33. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. currently has a market cap of $2.03 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 45.00, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.62, with a beta of 0.69. ROIC 52-week low price stands at $15.45 while its 52-week high price is $19.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -7.41%. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has the potential to record 1.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on November 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $183. Needham also rated SRPT as Reiterated on August 21, 2019, with its price target of $170 suggesting that SRPT could surge by 33.74% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $132.98/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.41% to reach $195.86/share. It started the day trading at $133.99 and traded between $129.08 and $129.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SRPT’s 50-day SMA is 104.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 113.83. The stock has a high of $158.80 for the year while the low is $72.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.35%, as 13.60M ROIC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.74% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.49M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.56%. Looking further, the stock has raised 73.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more SRPT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -8.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -662,286 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,932,860 shares of SRPT, with a total valuation of $779,877,421. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SRPT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $708,281,811 worth of shares.

Similarly, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares by 12.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,952,090 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 426,514 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $444,570,604. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 114,158 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,788,069 shares and is now valued at $426,119,882. Following these latest developments, around 5.10% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.