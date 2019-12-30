Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

The shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on December 24, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $82 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kodiak Sciences Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Chardan Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on October 15, 2019, to Buy the KOD stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Chardan Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on February 20, 2019. That day the Chardan Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $22.50. The stock was given Overweight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on October 29, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. BofA/Merrill was of a view that KOD is Buy in its latest report on October 29, 2018. Barclays thinks that KOD is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 29, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $68.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 1149.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -9.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.91.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.51% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $71.98 while ending the day at $73.23. During the trading session, a total of 815699.0 shares were traded which represents a -18.46% decline from the average session volume which is 688570.0 shares. KOD had ended its last session trading at $75.89. Kodiak Sciences Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.40 KOD 52-week low price stands at $5.86 while its 52-week high price is $81.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.33 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Kodiak Sciences Inc. generated 37.03 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 24.24%. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has the potential to record -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on December 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is now rated as Buy. Pivotal Research Group also rated AMZN as Reiterated on November 26, 2019, with its price target of $2100 suggesting that AMZN could surge by 13.74% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1868.77/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.06% to reach $2167.56/share. It started the day trading at $1,901.40 and traded between $1,866.01 and $1869.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMZN’s 50-day SMA is 1,775.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1,825.66. The stock has a high of $2035.80 for the year while the low is $1390.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.88%, as 3.63M KOD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.85% of Amazon.com Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 83.90, while the P/B ratio is 16.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.97M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.33%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AMZN shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 443,347 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 31,155,039 shares of AMZN, with a total valuation of $56,103,994,231. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AMZN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $31,654,932,409 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Amazon.com Inc. shares by 0.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 16,705,952 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 138,504 shares of Amazon.com Inc. which are valued at $30,084,078,362. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Amazon.com Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,799 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 16,076,784 shares and is now valued at $28,951,072,627. Following these latest developments, around 11.70% of Amazon.com Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.