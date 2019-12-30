Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR), Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

The shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on October 08, 2019. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of KKR & Co. Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on September 19, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $35. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on August 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 29. Credit Suisse was of a view that KKR is Neutral in its latest report on May 21, 2019. Bernstein thinks that KKR is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $34.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 57.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.98.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.38% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $29.08 while ending the day at $29.17. During the trading session, a total of 1.3 million shares were traded which represents a 55.17% incline from the average session volume which is 2.9 million shares. KKR had ended its last session trading at $29.28. KKR 52-week low price stands at $18.58 while its 52-week high price is $30.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.46 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -19.57%. KKR & Co. Inc. has the potential to record 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on October 28, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $48.55/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.23% to reach $51.96/share. It started the day trading at $48.79 and traded between $48.46 and $48.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that YUMC’s 50-day SMA is 44.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 44.10. The stock has a high of $49.00 for the year while the low is $32.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.33%, as 13.57M KKR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.23% of Yum China Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 28.19, while the P/B ratio is 6.07. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.90M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.46%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.25% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Advisers, Inc. bought more YUMC shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.65% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Advisers, Inc. purchasing 588,779 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 36,318,555 shares of YUMC, with a total valuation of $1,616,902,069. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more YUMC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $869,562,993 worth of shares.

Similarly, Loomis, Sayles & Co. LP increased its Yum China Holdings Inc. shares by 0.62% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,841,646 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 91,817 shares of Yum China Holdings Inc. which are valued at $660,750,080. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … increased its Yum China Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 186,283 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,709,225 shares and is now valued at $610,334,697. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Yum China Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.