Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN), The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

The shares of Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on February 19, 2019. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fang Holdings Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on August 29, 2018. T.H. Capital was of a view that SFUN is Buy in its latest report on June 16, 2017. The Benchmark Company thinks that SFUN is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $3.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 56.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.21.

The shares of the company added by 8.02% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.12 while ending the day at $2.29. During the trading session, a total of 443128.0 shares were traded which represents a -119.31% decline from the average session volume which is 202060.0 shares. SFUN had ended its last session trading at $2.12. Fang Holdings Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 SFUN 52-week low price stands at $1.46 while its 52-week high price is $9.41.

The Fang Holdings Limited generated 429.36 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1100.0%.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. JP Morgan also rated MOS as Downgrade on November 13, 2019, with its price target of $18 suggesting that MOS could surge by 19.19% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.66/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.03% to reach $26.26/share. It started the day trading at $21.80 and traded between $21.16 and $21.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MOS’s 50-day SMA is 19.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.31. The stock has a high of $33.91 for the year while the low is $17.36. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.50%, as 13.20M SFUN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.66% of The Mosaic Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.01%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more MOS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,350,984 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 38,218,406 shares of MOS, with a total valuation of $728,060,634. Boston Partners Global Investors,… meanwhile bought more MOS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $391,800,245 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its The Mosaic Company shares by 2.66% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 20,103,438 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 521,591 shares of The Mosaic Company which are valued at $382,970,494. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its The Mosaic Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 42,817 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 17,549,295 shares and is now valued at $334,314,070. Following these latest developments, around 9.70% of The Mosaic Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.