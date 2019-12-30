Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN), AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

The shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on June 03, 2019. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -88.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.06.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.87% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.48 while ending the day at $2.54. During the trading session, a total of 848678.0 shares were traded which represents a -13.36% decline from the average session volume which is 748650.0 shares. CYCN had ended its last session trading at $2.67. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.30 CYCN 52-week low price stands at $1.69 while its 52-week high price is $22.85.

The Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. generated 117.03 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on November 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.02/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.06% to reach $17.27/share. It started the day trading at $18.09 and traded between $18.005 and $18.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AGNC’s 50-day SMA is 17.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.99. The stock has a high of $18.29 for the year while the low is $14.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.00%, as 15.35M CYCN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.09% of AGNC Investment Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.11M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.92%. Looking further, the stock has raised 12.55% over the past 90 days while it gained 7.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AGNC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 352,283 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 53,512,368 shares of AGNC, with a total valuation of $926,834,214. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AGNC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $890,169,090 worth of shares.

Similarly, Michigan Department of Treasury (… decreased its AGNC Investment Corp. shares by 12.84% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 23,082,030 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,400,000 shares of AGNC Investment Corp. which are valued at $399,780,760. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its AGNC Investment Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,488,096 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 20,608,247 shares and is now valued at $356,934,838. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of AGNC Investment Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.