Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX), Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)

The shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald in its latest research note that was published on September 21, 2018. Cantor Fitzgerald wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on October 05, 2016. The stock was given Neutral rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on April 26, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1. ROTH Capital was of a view that CPRX is Buy in its latest report on September 30, 2014. ROTH Capital thinks that CPRX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 16, 2014 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 103.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.94.

The shares of the company dipped by -2.59% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.74 while ending the day at $3.76. During the trading session, a total of 1.93 million shares were traded which represents a 19.58% incline from the average session volume which is 2.4 million shares. CPRX had ended its last session trading at $3.86. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.00 CPRX 52-week low price stands at $1.85 while its 52-week high price is $7.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 44.98 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 207.69%. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on June 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Needham also rated DERM as Reiterated on March 25, 2019, with its price target of $22 suggesting that DERM could surge by 35.82% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.92/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.48% to reach $22.67/share. It started the day trading at $15.0887 and traded between $14.01 and $14.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DERM’s 50-day SMA is 9.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.38. The stock has a high of $15.57 for the year while the low is $5.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.04%, as 7.16M CPRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.17% of Dermira Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.49M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.14%. Looking further, the stock has raised 118.47% over the past 90 days while it gained 52.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP sold more DERM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP selling -153,307 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,394,559 shares of DERM, with a total valuation of $43,911,710. Partner Fund Management LP meanwhile sold more DERM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $31,416,607 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Dermira Inc. shares by 6.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,747,665 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 221,845 shares of Dermira Inc. which are valued at $30,505,993. In the same vein, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its Dermira Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 495,950 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,638,880 shares and is now valued at $29,620,483. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Dermira Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.