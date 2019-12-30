2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD), Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

The shares of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Buckingham Research in its latest research note that was published on September 04, 2018. Buckingham Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on November 25, 2013. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $21. The stock was given Hold rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on July 31, 2013, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. The Benchmark Company was of a view that RRD is Buy in its latest report on March 20, 2013. The Benchmark Company thinks that RRD is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 27, 2012 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 134.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.58.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.76% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.865 while ending the day at $3.93. During the trading session, a total of 548136.0 shares were traded which represents a 43.01% incline from the average session volume which is 961850.0 shares. RRD had ended its last session trading at $4.17. RRD 52-week low price stands at $1.67 while its 52-week high price is $6.34.

The R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company generated 144.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -106.45%. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has the potential to record 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CIBC published a research note on September 15, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) is now rated as Sector Outperform. RBC Capital Mkts also rated TRQ as Initiated on July 18, 2016, with its price target of $4 suggesting that TRQ could surge by 82.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.69/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.69% to reach $4.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.745 and traded between $0.68 and $0.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TRQ’s 50-day SMA is 0.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.88. The stock has a high of $2.17 for the year while the low is $0.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.95%, as 7.88M RRD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.83% of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.82%. Looking further, the stock has raised 42.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.27% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 49.50% of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.