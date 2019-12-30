2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

The shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Tudor Pickering in its latest research note that was published on November 04, 2019. Tudor Pickering wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Olin Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on November 04, 2019, to Hold the OLN stock while also putting a $19 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on October 17, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $18. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on October 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. Citigroup was of a view that OLN is Neutral in its latest report on October 09, 2019. Barclays thinks that OLN is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.44. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.81.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.82% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $17.20 while ending the day at $17.23. During the trading session, a total of 1.38 million shares were traded which represents a 38.56% incline from the average session volume which is 2.24 million shares. OLN had ended its last session trading at $17.55. Olin Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.77 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 23.93, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.24, with a beta of 1.53. Olin Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 OLN 52-week low price stands at $15.38 while its 52-week high price is $27.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Olin Corporation generated 177.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 21.95%. Olin Corporation has the potential to record 0.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on November 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) is now rated as Buy. Cowen also rated NXPI as Reiterated on October 30, 2019, with its price target of $135 suggesting that NXPI could surge by 2.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $128.68/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.38% to reach $131.96/share. It started the day trading at $129.26 and traded between $127.80 and $128.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NXPI’s 50-day SMA is 117.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 104.04. The stock has a high of $129.50 for the year while the low is $69.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.96%, as 8.90M OLN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.13% of NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 92.36, while the P/B ratio is 3.81. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.99M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.78%. Looking further, the stock has raised 20.33% over the past 90 days while it gained 31.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more NXPI shares, increasing its portfolio by 25.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 4,412,649 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,419,785 shares of NXPI, with a total valuation of $2,475,698,750. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more NXPI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,441,766,080 worth of shares.

Similarly, Artisan Partners LP decreased its NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares by 0.32% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,266,026 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -36,694 shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. which are valued at $1,302,127,285. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 192,789 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,655,647 shares and is now valued at $1,000,419,680. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of NXP Semiconductors N.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.