2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT), New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

The shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on October 18, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $4 price target. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Nordic American Tankers Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BTIG Research advised investors in its research note published on October 08, 2019, to Buy the NAT stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on November 09, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $4.25. Maxim Group was of a view that NAT is Sell in its latest report on December 14, 2017. Maxim Group thinks that NAT is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 23, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.99. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 190.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.34.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.37% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.76 while ending the day at $4.82. During the trading session, a total of 3.11 million shares were traded which represents a 20.88% incline from the average session volume which is 3.93 million shares. NAT had ended its last session trading at $5.04. Nordic American Tankers Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.71, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 NAT 52-week low price stands at $1.66 while its 52-week high price is $5.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Nordic American Tankers Limited generated 48.19 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. Nordic American Tankers Limited has the potential to record 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on December 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) is now rated as Buy. Piper Jaffray also rated NRZ as Downgrade on November 14, 2019, with its price target of $16 suggesting that NRZ could surge by 7.39% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.65/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.12% to reach $18.00/share. It started the day trading at $16.7252 and traded between $16.60 and $16.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NRZ’s 50-day SMA is 15.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.71. The stock has a high of $17.34 for the year while the low is $13.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.79%, as 15.73M NAT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.63% of New Residential Investment Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.87, while the P/B ratio is 1.03. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.40M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.34%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.93% over the past 90 days while it gained 8.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more NRZ shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -518,951 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,187,554 shares of NRZ, with a total valuation of $576,407,087. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more NRZ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $392,076,995 worth of shares.

Similarly, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. decreased its New Residential Investment Corp. shares by 0.96% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 20,621,280 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -199,239 shares of New Residential Investment Corp. which are valued at $319,629,840. In the same vein, Michigan Department of Treasury (… decreased its New Residential Investment Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,750,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,404,734 shares and is now valued at $130,273,377. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of New Residential Investment Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.