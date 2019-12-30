2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU), Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $0.98. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.74.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.06% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.54 while ending the day at $0.57. During the trading session, a total of 528775.0 shares were traded which represents a -111.58% decline from the average session volume which is 249920.0 shares. AAU had ended its last session trading at $0.62. Almaden Minerals Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.80 AAU 52-week low price stands at $0.43 while its 52-week high price is $0.90.

The Almaden Minerals Ltd. generated 1.04 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on January 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.55/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.61% to reach $6.00/share. It started the day trading at $6.55 and traded between $6.49 and $6.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PSEC’s 50-day SMA is 6.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.58. The stock has a high of $6.97 for the year while the low is $6.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.12%, as 13.56M AAU shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 30.28, while the P/B ratio is 0.73. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.96% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.31% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 11.28% of Prospect Capital Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.