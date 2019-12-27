Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN), Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

The shares of Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on September 24, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $155 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wynn Resorts Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on May 10, 2019, to Market Perform the WYNN stock while also putting a $120 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on April 25, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $165. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on April 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 150. Goldman was of a view that WYNN is Neutral in its latest report on April 11, 2019. Jefferies thinks that WYNN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 170.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $136.47. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.65.

The shares of the company added by 1.08% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $139.57 while ending the day at $140.94. During the trading session, a total of 970934.0 shares were traded which represents a 46.06% incline from the average session volume which is 1.8 million shares. WYNN had ended its last session trading at $139.44. Wynn Resorts Limited currently has a market cap of $15.33 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 56.06, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.28, with a beta of 2.08. Wynn Resorts Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.98, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 WYNN 52-week low price stands at $91.24 while its 52-week high price is $151.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.17 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Wynn Resorts Limited generated 1.68 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.44 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -523.53%. Wynn Resorts Limited has the potential to record 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on December 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $26. Telsey Advisory Group also rated BIG as Reiterated on June 03, 2019, with its price target of $32 suggesting that BIG could down by -1.58% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.99/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.66% to reach $27.78/share. It started the day trading at $29.00 and traded between $27.95 and $28.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BIG’s 50-day SMA is 23.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.25. The stock has a high of $39.53 for the year while the low is $18.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.57%, as 8.13M WYNN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.55% of Big Lots Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.35, while the P/B ratio is 1.44. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.63M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.44%. Looking further, the stock has raised 18.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more BIG shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 30,293 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,626,719 shares of BIG, with a total valuation of $117,598,427. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more BIG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $77,950,876 worth of shares.

Similarly, LSV Asset Management decreased its Big Lots Inc. shares by 5.08% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,389,062 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -127,785 shares of Big Lots Inc. which are valued at $49,931,396. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Big Lots Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 288,946 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,333,396 shares and is now valued at $48,767,976. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Big Lots Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.