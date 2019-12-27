Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS), 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

The shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on January 24, 2018. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $6 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Workhorse Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on May 10, 2017, to Buy the WKHS stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on March 14, 2017. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 698.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.70.

The shares of the company dipped by 0.00% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.40 while ending the day at $3.46. During the trading session, a total of 914368.0 shares were traded which represents a 44.92% incline from the average session volume which is 1.66 million shares. WKHS had ended its last session trading at $3.46. WKHS 52-week low price stands at $0.43 while its 52-week high price is $5.37.

The Workhorse Group Inc. generated 10.16 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -63.64%.

Investment analysts at William Blair published a research note on August 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Citigroup also rated TWOU as Resumed on August 08, 2019, with its price target of $20 suggesting that TWOU could surge by 14.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.50/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.37% to reach $28.80/share. It started the day trading at $25.13 and traded between $24.555 and $24.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TWOU’s 50-day SMA is 21.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.53. The stock has a high of $80.49 for the year while the low is $11.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.26%, as 12.39M WKHS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.33% of 2U Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.27%. Looking further, the stock has raised 50.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more TWOU shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -31,627 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,410,415 shares of TWOU, with a total valuation of $134,935,750. ARK Investment Management LLC meanwhile bought more TWOU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $126,490,093 worth of shares.

Similarly, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its 2U Inc. shares by 22.38% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,849,462 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 886,886 shares of 2U Inc. which are valued at $120,945,582. In the same vein, Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd. increased its 2U Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,319,822 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,819,098 shares and is now valued at $95,248,304. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of 2U Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.