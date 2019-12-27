Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS), Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

The shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on August 13, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on September 19, 2017. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that TGS is Sector Perform in its latest report on January 09, 2013.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $10.30. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.17.

The shares of the company added by 1.92% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.24 while ending the day at $7.45. During the trading session, a total of 907593.0 shares were traded which represents a -26.15% decline from the average session volume which is 719430.0 shares. TGS had ended its last session trading at $7.31. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.78, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.60 TGS 52-week low price stands at $5.53 while its 52-week high price is $16.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. generated 36.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -12600.0%. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has the potential to record 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on August 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) is now rated as Buy. Maxim Group also rated CHRS as Reiterated on August 02, 2019, with its price target of $27 suggesting that CHRS could surge by 42.98% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.96/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.06% to reach $32.57/share. It started the day trading at $18.96 and traded between $18.37 and $18.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CHRS’s 50-day SMA is 18.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.36. The stock has a high of $23.91 for the year while the low is $8.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.78%, as 9.42M TGS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.96% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.98% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.59% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd. (Invest… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,556,116 shares of CHRS, with a total valuation of $117,944,527. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CHRS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $83,574,938 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares by 3.06% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,209,243 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -101,341 shares of Coherus BioSciences Inc. which are valued at $57,734,282. In the same vein, Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC decreased its Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 491,126 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,905,464 shares and is now valued at $52,269,297. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.