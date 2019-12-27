Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

The shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on November 12, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $29 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on September 25, 2019. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $24. Piper Jaffray was of a view that MNTA is Overweight in its latest report on November 05, 2018. Stifel thinks that MNTA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 22, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $25.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 116.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.03.

The shares of the company added by 0.59% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $20.34 while ending the day at $20.61. During the trading session, a total of 869412.0 shares were traded which represents a -18.38% decline from the average session volume which is 734440.0 shares. MNTA had ended its last session trading at $20.49. Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.10 MNTA 52-week low price stands at $9.51 while its 52-week high price is $20.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.56 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 122.13 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 87.5%. Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on November 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $252. SunTrust also rated VRTX as Initiated on November 12, 2019, with its price target of $235 suggesting that VRTX could surge by 5.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $220.56/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.14% to reach $233.59/share. It started the day trading at $220.90 and traded between $218.38 and $220.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VRTX’s 50-day SMA is 208.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 184.21. The stock has a high of $225.66 for the year while the low is $152.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.54%, as 3.62M MNTA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.54% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 98.11, while the P/B ratio is 10.77. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.34M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.41%. Looking further, the stock has raised 29.90% over the past 90 days while it gained 23.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more VRTX shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.64% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 1,404,232 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,290,113 shares of VRTX, with a total valuation of $5,829,832,558. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more VRTX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,268,547,384 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares by 1.39% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 19,558,286 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 268,336 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated which are valued at $4,337,049,921. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 95,729 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,865,580 shares and is now valued at $3,074,692,365. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.