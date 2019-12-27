Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX), AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE:WAAS)

The shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on December 20, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $37 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on October 11, 2019. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $40. The stock was given Positive rating by Susquehanna in its report released on September 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 40. BofA/Merrill was of a view that KNX is Buy in its latest report on July 25, 2019. Stifel thinks that KNX is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 40.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $42.53. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.00.

The shares of the company added by 0.65% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $35.38 while ending the day at $35.88. During the trading session, a total of 986955.0 shares were traded which represents a 39.08% incline from the average session volume which is 1.62 million shares. KNX had ended its last session trading at $35.65. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $6.12 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.84, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.59, with a beta of 1.88. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 KNX 52-week low price stands at $23.63 while its 52-week high price is $39.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.48 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. generated 134.83 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -93.75%. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on June 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE:WAAS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. B. Riley FBR also rated WAAS as Reiterated on November 08, 2018, with its price target of $27 suggesting that WAAS could surge by 5.01% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.18/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.48% to reach $28.75/share. It started the day trading at $27.32 and traded between $27.15 and $27.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WAAS’s 50-day SMA is 21.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.34. The stock has a high of $27.78 for the year while the low is $16.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.09%, as 1.36M KNX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.79% of AquaVenture Holdings Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 176.37K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.96%. Looking further, the stock has raised 47.70% over the past 90 days while it gained 36.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP sold more WAAS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP selling -20,092 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,485,698 shares of WAAS, with a total valuation of $33,071,637. Handelsbanken Fonder AB meanwhile bought more WAAS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $24,374,700 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its AquaVenture Holdings Limited shares by 35.87% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 967,836 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 255,508 shares of AquaVenture Holdings Limited which are valued at $21,544,029. In the same vein, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its AquaVenture Holdings Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 702,461 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 702,461 shares and is now valued at $15,636,782. Following these latest developments, around 5.30% of AquaVenture Holdings Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.