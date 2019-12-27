Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR), American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

The shares of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $150 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ingersoll-Rand Plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on October 30, 2019, to Hold the IR stock while also putting a $135 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on October 07, 2019. The stock was given Hold rating by Jefferies in its report released on July 02, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 140. Deutsche Bank was of a view that IR is Buy in its latest report on May 01, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that IR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 04, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 130.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $140.05. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 57.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.02.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.53% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $133.31 while ending the day at $133.88. During the trading session, a total of 957755.0 shares were traded which represents a 29.06% incline from the average session volume which is 1.35 million shares. IR had ended its last session trading at $134.59. Ingersoll-Rand Plc currently has a market cap of $32.36 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.56, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.39, with a beta of 1.23. Ingersoll-Rand Plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.77, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 IR 52-week low price stands at $85.15 while its 52-week high price is $138.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.99 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ingersoll-Rand Plc generated 830.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.67%. Ingersoll-Rand Plc has the potential to record 6.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on November 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.28% to reach $13.40/share. It started the day trading at $10.66 and traded between $10.41 and $10.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AXL’s 50-day SMA is 9.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.74. The stock has a high of $17.20 for the year while the low is $5.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.55%, as 11.06M IR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.05% of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.76%. Looking further, the stock has raised 38.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AXL shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 467,063 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,305,222 shares of AXL, with a total valuation of $160,769,489. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more AXL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $112,600,401 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. shares by 0.75% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,385,081 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -71,206 shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. which are valued at $92,536,899. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management decreased its American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 174,700 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,259,371 shares and is now valued at $51,857,398. Following these latest developments, around 1.56% of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.