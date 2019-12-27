Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR), Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMPE)

The shares of Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Lake Street in its latest research note that was published on July 29, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $9 price target. Lake Street wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Extreme Networks Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2018. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $15.50. The stock was given Buy rating by DA Davidson in its report released on February 07, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. JMP Securities was of a view that EXTR is Mkt Outperform in its latest report on January 03, 2018. Needham thinks that EXTR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 15, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.38.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.80% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.44 while ending the day at $7.46. During the trading session, a total of 952192.0 shares were traded which represents a 31.5% incline from the average session volume which is 1.39 million shares. EXTR had ended its last session trading at $7.52. Extreme Networks Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.94, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 EXTR 52-week low price stands at $5.30 while its 52-week high price is $8.59.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Extreme Networks Inc. generated 131.37 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -800.0%. Extreme Networks Inc. has the potential to record 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on December 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMPE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Aegis Capital also rated AMPE as Reiterated on March 17, 2014, with its price target of $16 suggesting that AMPE could surge by 89.33% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.47/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.06% to reach $4.50/share. It started the day trading at $0.50 and traded between $0.47 and $0.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMPE’s 50-day SMA is 0.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.47. The stock has a high of $1.31 for the year while the low is $0.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.08%, as 10.64M EXTR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.27% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 598.75K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 17.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped 0.00% over the past 90 days while it gained 19.70% over the last six months.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AMPE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,509,073 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 0.93% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,305,386 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 11,977 shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $613,531. In the same vein, ACT Capital Management LLLP increased its Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,464,715 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,210,785 shares and is now valued at $569,069. Following these latest developments, around 7.66% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.