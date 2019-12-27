Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC), Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

The shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on December 19, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Truist Financial Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $57.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.05.

The shares of the company added by 1.00% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $56.19 while ending the day at $56.72. During the trading session, a total of 2.75 million shares were traded which represents a 49.63% incline from the average session volume which is 5.46 million shares. TFC had ended its last session trading at $56.16. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a market cap of $75.86 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.40, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.00, with a beta of 1.18. TFC 52-week low price stands at $40.68 while its 52-week high price is $56.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1.87%. Truist Financial Corporation has the potential to record 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on September 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $70. Even though the stock has been trading at $69.29/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.94% to reach $70.19/share. It started the day trading at $69.96 and traded between $69.31 and $69.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LVS’s 50-day SMA is 63.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 60.68. The stock has a high of $69.90 for the year while the low is $48.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.24%, as 10.39M TFC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.64% of Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.61, while the P/B ratio is 10.03. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.72M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.41%. Looking further, the stock has raised 25.16% over the past 90 days while it gained 18.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more LVS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 97,801 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,392,204 shares of LVS, with a total valuation of $1,467,860,801. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more LVS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,425,364,242 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares by 10.36% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 21,825,371 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,048,752 shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. which are valued at $1,369,542,030. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,139,668 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,082,202 shares and is now valued at $758,158,176. Following these latest developments, around 51.75% of Las Vegas Sands Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.