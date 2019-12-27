Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE:TLRD), V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC)

The shares of Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $5 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tailored Brands Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on March 14, 2019, to Neutral the TLRD stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on December 18, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $20. FBR & Co. was of a view that TLRD is Outperform in its latest report on July 11, 2017. Johnson Rice thinks that TLRD is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.14.

The shares of the company added by 1.18% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.195 while ending the day at $4.30. During the trading session, a total of 1.69 million shares were traded which represents a 37.29% incline from the average session volume which is 2.69 million shares. TLRD had ended its last session trading at $4.25. Tailored Brands Inc. currently has a market cap of $210.1 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.35, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.40, with a beta of 1.79. TLRD 52-week low price stands at $3.70 while its 52-week high price is $15.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.53 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Tailored Brands Inc. generated 21.19 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 152.83%. Tailored Brands Inc. has the potential to record 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on November 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $103. Pivotal Research Group also rated VFC as Reiterated on October 28, 2019, with its price target of $90 suggesting that VFC could surge by 2.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $98.90/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.51% to reach $101.43/share. It started the day trading at $99.42 and traded between $98.80 and $99.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VFC’s 50-day SMA is 89.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 87.79. The stock has a high of $99.14 for the year while the low is $63.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.32%, as 8.02M TLRD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.97% of V.F. Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 29.27, while the P/B ratio is 8.51. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.02M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.01%. Looking further, the stock has raised 12.86% over the past 90 days while it gained 14.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PNC Bank, NA (Investment Manageme… sold more VFC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PNC Bank, NA (Investment Manageme… selling -995,239 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 67,307,685 shares of VFC, with a total valuation of $5,959,422,430. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more VFC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,477,261,811 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its V.F. Corporation shares by 0.28% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 17,982,210 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -50,996 shares of V.F. Corporation which are valued at $1,592,144,873. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its V.F. Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 360,310 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 15,584,453 shares and is now valued at $1,379,847,469. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of V.F. Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.