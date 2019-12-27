Ride Out The Next Market Storm With LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX), The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

The shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on October 09, 2019. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on November 23, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $124.52. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 85.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.16.

The shares of the company added by 1.25% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $12.81 while ending the day at $13.00. During the trading session, a total of 1.47 million shares were traded which represents a -30.49% decline from the average session volume which is 1.13 million shares. LX had ended its last session trading at $12.84. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 LX 52-week low price stands at $7.02 while its 52-week high price is $14.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.55 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. generated 779.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1.82%. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has the potential to record 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on October 28, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $204. Even though the stock has been trading at $205.45/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.87% to reach $208.59/share. It started the day trading at $207.5619 and traded between $205.635 and $207.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EL’s 50-day SMA is 193.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 183.77. The stock has a high of $207.98 for the year while the low is $121.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -31.13%, as 3.42M LX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.35% of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 40.54, while the P/B ratio is 16.54. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.53M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.62%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.09% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more EL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -445,334 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,376,380 shares of EL, with a total valuation of $3,396,560,999. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more EL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,367,540,741 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. shares by 3.95% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,292,774 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 390,688 shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. which are valued at $2,011,928,534. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 61,542 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,062,243 shares and is now valued at $1,966,866,639. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.