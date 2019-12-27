Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX), Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

The shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on May 29, 2019. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Flex Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on October 30, 2018. Needham was of a view that FLEX is Hold in its latest report on October 26, 2018. Standpoint Research thinks that FLEX is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.79. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 79.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.15.

The shares of the company added by 0.47% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $12.65 while ending the day at $12.84. During the trading session, a total of 1.58 million shares were traded which represents a 68.87% incline from the average session volume which is 5.09 million shares. FLEX had ended its last session trading at $12.78. Flex Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 FLEX 52-week low price stands at $7.17 while its 52-week high price is $12.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.23 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Flex Ltd. generated 1.82 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 60.87%. Flex Ltd. has the potential to record 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on October 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $153. Deutsche Bank also rated COF as Resumed on July 08, 2019, with its price target of $98 suggesting that COF could surge by 6.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $102.95/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.51% to reach $110.56/share. It started the day trading at $103.51 and traded between $102.88 and $103.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that COF’s 50-day SMA is 97.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 91.16. The stock has a high of $105.70 for the year while the low is $69.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.62%, as 6.02M FLEX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.17% of Capital One Financial Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.20, while the P/B ratio is 0.93. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.67%. Looking further, the stock has raised 13.55% over the past 90 days while it gained 15.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox bought more COF shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox purchasing 1,053,332 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 42,446,202 shares of COF, with a total valuation of $4,245,044,662. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more COF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,569,467,711 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Capital One Financial Corporation shares by 1.03% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 35,066,143 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 358,061 shares of Capital One Financial Corporation which are valued at $3,506,964,961. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Capital One Financial Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 171,587 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 20,880,261 shares and is now valued at $2,088,234,903. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Capital One Financial Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.