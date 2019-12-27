Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS), Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

The shares of Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by National Securities in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $11 price target. National Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Digital Turbine Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on March 30, 2017. Ladenburg Thalmann was of a view that APPS is Buy in its latest report on August 31, 2016. Ladenburg Thalmann thinks that APPS is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 392.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.40.

The shares of the company added by 2.54% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.89 while ending the day at $8.08. During the trading session, a total of 1.6 million shares were traded which represents a 23.31% incline from the average session volume which is 2.09 million shares. APPS had ended its last session trading at $7.88. Digital Turbine Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 APPS 52-week low price stands at $1.64 while its 52-week high price is $9.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Digital Turbine Inc. generated 25.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.0%. Digital Turbine Inc. has the potential to record 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on May 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Canaccord Genuity also rated INSG as Reiterated on January 11, 2019, with its price target of $6.50 suggesting that INSG could surge by 3.87% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.01/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.85% to reach $7.50/share. It started the day trading at $7.2685 and traded between $7.056 and $7.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that INSG’s 50-day SMA is 5.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.00. The stock has a high of $7.90 for the year while the low is $3.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.65%, as 14.68M APPS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.42% of Inseego Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.49M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.41%. Looking further, the stock has raised 43.34% over the past 90 days while it gained 66.13% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Tavistock Life Sciences Co. (Inve… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,965,504 shares of INSG, with a total valuation of $139,480,950.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Inseego Corp. shares by 4.42% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,765,115 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 117,115 shares of Inseego Corp. which are valued at $17,558,480. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Inseego Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 186,514 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,381,586 shares and is now valued at $15,123,071. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Inseego Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.