Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL), Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE)

The shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Nomura in its latest research note that was published on November 21, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $60 price target. Nomura wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dell Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on August 08, 2019, to Equal Weight the DELL stock while also putting a $53 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on July 29, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $68. The stock was given Buy rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on June 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 62. Evercore ISI was of a view that DELL is Outperform in its latest report on June 06, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that DELL is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 65.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $62.03. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.09.

The shares of the company added by 2.32% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $51.11 while ending the day at $52.01. During the trading session, a total of 1.52 million shares were traded which represents a 27.65% incline from the average session volume which is 2.1 million shares. DELL had ended its last session trading at $50.83. Dell Technologies Inc. currently has a market cap of $37.96 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.14, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.02, with a beta of 0.73. DELL 52-week low price stands at $42.02 while its 52-week high price is $70.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Dell Technologies Inc. generated 8.55 billion in revenue during the last quarter. Dell Technologies Inc. has the potential to record 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on October 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) is now rated as Market Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.88/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.81% to reach $16.83/share. It started the day trading at $15.12 and traded between $14.95 and $15.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FOE’s 50-day SMA is 13.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.18. The stock has a high of $21.28 for the year while the low is $9.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.55%, as 5.21M DELL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.68% of Ferro Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.73, while the P/B ratio is 3.25. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 737.38K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.74%. Looking further, the stock has raised 29.20% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more FOE shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 174,509 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,373,246 shares of FOE, with a total valuation of $164,002,207. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more FOE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $115,307,973 worth of shares.

Similarly, Massachusetts Financial Services … increased its Ferro Corporation shares by 29.97% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,138,416 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,184,963 shares of Ferro Corporation which are valued at $74,095,959. In the same vein, GAMCO Asset Management, Inc. increased its Ferro Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 71,221 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,113,393 shares and is now valued at $59,315,127. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Ferro Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.