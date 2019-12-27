Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA), Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

The shares of Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Vertical Research in its latest research note that was published on December 19, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $27 price target. Vertical Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Corteva Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on November 01, 2019, to Neutral the CTVA stock while also putting a $27 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on August 19, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $34.50. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on August 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 38. Monness Crespi & Hardt was of a view that CTVA is Sell in its latest report on July 17, 2019. Loop Capital thinks that CTVA is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $30.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.31.

The shares of the company added by 1.32% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $28.63 while ending the day at $29.19. During the trading session, a total of 2.56 million shares were traded which represents a 58.11% incline from the average session volume which is 6.12 million shares. CTVA had ended its last session trading at $28.81. Corteva Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.15, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 CTVA 52-week low price stands at $24.10 while its 52-week high price is $32.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. Corteva Inc. has the potential to record 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on October 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) is now rated as Underweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.01/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.60% to reach $10.85/share. It started the day trading at $10.24 and traded between $10.05 and $10.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CVE’s 50-day SMA is 9.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.02. The stock has a high of $10.82 for the year while the low is $6.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 23.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.24%, as 23.10M CTVA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.30% of Cenovus Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.45, while the P/B ratio is 0.85. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.35%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.06% over the past 90 days while it gained 14.92% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Cenovus Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.