Ride Out The Next Market Storm With BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST), Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

The shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BEST Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Weight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on August 16, 2019. The stock was given Mkt Perform rating by Bernstein in its report released on April 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $45.59. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.02.

The shares of the company added by 1.68% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.305 while ending the day at $5.46. During the trading session, a total of 1.79 million shares were traded which represents a 7.96% incline from the average session volume which is 1.94 million shares. BEST had ended its last session trading at $5.37. BEST Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.89, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 BEST 52-week low price stands at $3.77 while its 52-week high price is $6.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The BEST Inc. generated 477.28 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 200.0%. BEST Inc. has the potential to record -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on July 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.73/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.46% to reach $23.70/share. It started the day trading at $8.87 and traded between $8.52 and $8.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VKTX’s 50-day SMA is 7.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.79. The stock has a high of $11.03 for the year while the low is $6.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.76%, as 15.81M BEST shares were shorted. At the moment, only 25.49% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.34M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.45%. Looking further, the stock has raised 26.12% over the past 90 days while it gained 3.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought more VKTX shares, increasing its portfolio by 18.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchasing 1,280,435 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,131,528 shares of VKTX, with a total valuation of $59,522,785. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more VKTX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $29,641,608 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares by 44.31% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,860,870 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,071,555 shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $28,261,568. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 560,863 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,072,259 shares and is now valued at $22,488,936. Following these latest developments, around 10.83% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.