Ride Out The Next Market Storm With AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU), Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)

The shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on June 27, 2019. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AngloGold Ashanti Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on November 06, 2018. JP Morgan was of a view that AU is Overweight in its latest report on October 16, 2017. CIBC thinks that AU is worth Sector Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 94.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.06.

The shares of the company added by 0.78% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $21.68 while ending the day at $21.98. During the trading session, a total of 2.22 million shares were traded which represents a 21.68% incline from the average session volume which is 2.84 million shares. AU had ended its last session trading at $21.81. AngloGold Ashanti Limited currently has a market cap of $9.27 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 42.93, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.26, with a beta of -0.97. AngloGold Ashanti Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.82, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 AU 52-week low price stands at $11.29 while its 52-week high price is $23.85.

The AngloGold Ashanti Limited generated 359.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has the potential to record 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on August 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. BofA/Merrill also rated FLR as Resumed on August 22, 2019, with its price target of $17 suggesting that FLR could surge by 10.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.47/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.19% to reach $20.91/share. It started the day trading at $18.80 and traded between $18.35 and $18.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FLR’s 50-day SMA is 18.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.94. The stock has a high of $41.91 for the year while the low is $16.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.47%, as 7.97M AU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.71% of Fluor Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.36M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.65%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more FLR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -208,971 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,601,703 shares of FLR, with a total valuation of $219,773,700. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more FLR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $211,990,036 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Caisse de dépôt et placement … increased its Fluor Corporation shares by 2.93% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,040,098 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 200,400 shares of Fluor Corporation which are valued at $122,779,309. In the same vein, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its Fluor Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,709,286 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,993,216 shares and is now valued at $121,961,687. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Fluor Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.