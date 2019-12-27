Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY), NII Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NIHD)

The shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Yamana Gold Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from National Bank Financial Markets when it published its report on June 28, 2019. National Bank Financial was of a view that AUY is Sector Perform in its latest report on April 18, 2019. CIBC thinks that AUY is worth Sector Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.32. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 119.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is 1.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.30.

The shares of the company added by 2.63% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.85 while ending the day at $3.90. During the trading session, a total of 16.29 million shares were traded which represents a -3.33% decline from the average session volume which is 15.77 million shares. AUY had ended its last session trading at $3.80. Yamana Gold Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.85 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.84, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.86, with a beta of 0.91. Yamana Gold Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 AUY 52-week low price stands at $1.78 while its 52-week high price is $3.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Yamana Gold Inc. generated 99.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 40.0%. Yamana Gold Inc. has the potential to record 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on October 06, 2015 where it informed investors and clients that NII Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NIHD) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $4.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.16/share, analysts expect it to down by 0.00% to reach $1.25/share. It started the day trading at $2.17 and traded between $2.15 and $2.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NIHD’s 50-day SMA is 1.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.88. The stock has a high of $5.40 for the year while the low is $1.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -31.06%, as 4.36M AUY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.36% of NII Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.37%. Looking further, the stock has raised 12.50% over the past 90 days while it gained 22.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The 683 Capital Management LLC sold more NIHD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -22.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The 683 Capital Management LLC selling -3,000,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,163,432 shares of NIHD, with a total valuation of $18,903,984. Mangrove Partners meanwhile bought more NIHD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,650,301 worth of shares.

Similarly, New Generation Advisors LLC decreased its NII Holdings Inc. shares by 3.78% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,293,953 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -247,084 shares of NII Holdings Inc. which are valued at $11,706,753. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of NII Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.