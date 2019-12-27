Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK), Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

The shares of NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on January 03, 2019. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NewLink Genetics Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on August 01, 2018, to Hold the NLNK stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on April 09, 2018. Cantor Fitzgerald was of a view that NLNK is Neutral in its latest report on April 09, 2018. SunTrust thinks that NLNK is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 176.99% from its 52-Week high price while it is 20.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 90.45.

The shares of the company added by 34.33% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.92 while ending the day at $3.13. During the trading session, a total of 24.84 million shares were traded which represents a -4805.59% decline from the average session volume which is 506390.0 shares. NLNK had ended its last session trading at $2.33. NewLink Genetics Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.30 NLNK 52-week low price stands at $1.13 while its 52-week high price is $2.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NewLink Genetics Corporation generated 98.53 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.7%. NewLink Genetics Corporation has the potential to record -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. Goldman also rated KMI as Downgrade on October 25, 2019, with its price target of $21 suggesting that KMI could surge by 3.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.13/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.33% to reach $22.05/share. It started the day trading at $21.36 and traded between $21.17 and $21.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KMI’s 50-day SMA is 20.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.28. The stock has a high of $21.50 for the year while the low is $14.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 34.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.95%, as 33.31M NLNK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.77% of Kinder Morgan Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.32, while the P/B ratio is 1.43. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 11.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.32%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.31% over the past 90 days while it gained 3.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more KMI shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,475,359 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 161,963,448 shares of KMI, with a total valuation of $3,176,103,215. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more KMI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,892,608,380 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Kinder Morgan Inc. shares by 1.22% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 89,164,931 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,074,090 shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. which are valued at $1,748,524,297. In the same vein, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its Kinder Morgan Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,480,411 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 41,071,265 shares and is now valued at $805,407,507. Following these latest developments, around 11.10% of Kinder Morgan Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.