Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

The shares of McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on September 10, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $4.20 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of McEwen Mining Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on December 11, 2017, to Buy the MUX stock while also putting a $3.25 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on June 29, 2015. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $1.30. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on April 20, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1.25. Stifel Nicolaus was of a view that MUX is Buy in its latest report on February 08, 2013.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.15.

The shares of the company added by 4.24% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.19 while ending the day at $1.23. During the trading session, a total of 5.24 million shares were traded which represents a -9.27% decline from the average session volume which is 4.8 million shares. MUX had ended its last session trading at $1.18. McEwen Mining Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 MUX 52-week low price stands at $1.02 while its 52-week high price is $2.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The McEwen Mining Inc. generated 13.03 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -100.0%. McEwen Mining Inc. has the potential to record -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $19. Maxim Group also rated HPE as Reiterated on November 27, 2019, with its price target of $18 suggesting that HPE could surge by 9.63% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.92/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.25% to reach $17.66/share. It started the day trading at $15.99 and traded between $15.90 and $15.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HPE’s 50-day SMA is 16.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.13. The stock has a high of $17.59 for the year while the low is $12.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 33.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.26%, as 33.67M MUX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.64% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.22, while the P/B ratio is 1.22. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.64M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.31%. Looking further, the stock has raised 9.09% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox bought more HPE shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox purchasing 3,234,759 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 136,544,633 shares of HPE, with a total valuation of $2,161,501,540. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more HPE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,052,399,265 worth of shares.

Similarly, PRIMECAP Management Co. decreased its Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares by 5.07% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 84,563,061 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,512,370 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company which are valued at $1,338,633,256. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 88,270 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 69,914,956 shares and is now valued at $1,106,753,753. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.