Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Livongo Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO), Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)

The shares of Livongo Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on August 28, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $42 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Livongo Health Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SVB Leerink advised investors in its research note published on August 19, 2019, to Outperform the LVGO stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on August 19, 2019. That day the Piper Jaffray set price target on the stock to $40. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on August 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 42. Morgan Stanley was of a view that LVGO is Equal-Weight in its latest report on August 19, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets thinks that LVGO is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 19, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 46.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $42.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 64.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.54.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.08% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $24.75 while ending the day at $24.86. During the trading session, a total of 1.18 million shares were traded which represents a -22.11% decline from the average session volume which is 966890.0 shares. LVGO had ended its last session trading at $26.19. Livongo Health Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 11.00 LVGO 52-week low price stands at $15.12 while its 52-week high price is $45.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.26 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Livongo Health Inc. generated 349.82 million in revenue during the last quarter. Livongo Health Inc. has the potential to record -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.34/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.43% to reach $2.45/share. It started the day trading at $2.42 and traded between $2.33 and $2.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SWN’s 50-day SMA is 2.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.81. The stock has a high of $4.90 for the year while the low is $1.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 142.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.87%, as 121.03M LVGO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 26.39% of Southwestern Energy Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.18, while the P/B ratio is 0.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 22.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.62%. Looking further, the stock has raised 16.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more SWN shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 447,907 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 80,283,449 shares of SWN, with a total valuation of $146,115,877. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SWN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $130,834,085 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Southwestern Energy Company shares by 0.60% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 58,898,428 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -354,515 shares of Southwestern Energy Company which are valued at $107,195,139. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Southwestern Energy Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 283,074 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 39,712,663 shares and is now valued at $72,277,047. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Southwestern Energy Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.