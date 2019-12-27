Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA), Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)

The shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on June 03, 2016. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of IZEA Worldwide Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -86.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.54.

The shares of the company added by 5.73% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.2202 while ending the day at $0.24. During the trading session, a total of 647126.0 shares were traded which represents a -207.13% decline from the average session volume which is 210700.0 shares. IZEA had ended its last session trading at $0.23. IZEA Worldwide Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 IZEA 52-week low price stands at $0.20 while its 52-week high price is $1.75.

The IZEA Worldwide Inc. generated 6.81 million in revenue during the last quarter. IZEA Worldwide Inc. has the potential to record -0.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on October 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.87/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.70% to reach $3.85/share. It started the day trading at $2.96 and traded between $2.85 and $2.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AR's 50-day SMA is 2.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.87. The stock has a high of $11.03 for the year while the low is $1.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 44.05 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.94%, as 41.87M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.72% of Antero Resources Corporation shares were sold short. The company's P/E ratio currently sits at 45.87, while the P/B ratio is 0.12. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 11.33M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.70%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.28% over the last six months.

This move now sees The FPR Partners LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,758,308 shares of AR, with a total valuation of $61,209,033. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $45,575,181 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Baupost Group LLC decreased its Antero Resources Corporation shares by 26.23% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 21,087,791 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -7,500,000 shares of Antero Resources Corporation which are valued at $41,964,704. In the same vein, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC decreased its Antero Resources Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 893,467 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 20,489,542 shares and is now valued at $40,774,189. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Antero Resources Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.