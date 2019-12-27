Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA), Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

The shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on July 08, 2019. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $16 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on February 26, 2019, to Buy the AQUA stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on December 12, 2018. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $11. The stock was given Buy rating by Northcoast in its report released on December 07, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. Berenberg was of a view that AQUA is Hold in its latest report on October 03, 2018. Raymond James thinks that AQUA is worth Strong Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 107.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.71.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.49% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $18.55 while ending the day at $18.92. During the trading session, a total of 578093.0 shares were traded which represents a 0.64% incline from the average session volume which is 581790.0 shares. AQUA had ended its last session trading at $19.81. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.76, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 AQUA 52-week low price stands at $9.10 while its 52-week high price is $20.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. generated 109.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 142.86%. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has the potential to record 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on November 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.55/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.76% to reach $8.37/share. It started the day trading at $6.74 and traded between $6.53 and $6.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RIG’s 50-day SMA is 5.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.13. The stock has a high of $9.79 for the year while the low is $3.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 64.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.14%, as 61.55M AQUA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.24% of Transocean Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 16.92M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.27%. Looking further, the stock has raised 39.53% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. bought more RIG shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.28% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. purchasing 1,687,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 53,149,706 shares of RIG, with a total valuation of $264,685,536. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more RIG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $261,013,398 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Transocean Ltd. shares by 10.33% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 49,246,773 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,612,762 shares of Transocean Ltd. which are valued at $245,248,930. In the same vein, Contrarius Investment Management … increased its Transocean Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 8,189,388 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 24,916,027 shares and is now valued at $124,081,814. Following these latest developments, around 5.69% of Transocean Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.