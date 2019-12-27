Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI), YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)

The shares of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on August 02, 2019. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on July 29, 2019, to Buy the CODI stock while also putting a $21.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on July 20, 2016. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $19. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on August 25, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Jefferies was of a view that CODI is Buy in its latest report on July 01, 2015. Stifel Nicolaus thinks that CODI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 11, 2011 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $23.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 122.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is 3.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.98.

The shares of the company added by 8.09% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $24.20 while ending the day at $26.20. During the trading session, a total of 578357.0 shares were traded which represents a -156.94% decline from the average session volume which is 225090.0 shares. CODI had ended its last session trading at $24.24. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.82, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.20 CODI 52-week low price stands at $11.77 while its 52-week high price is $25.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.36 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Compass Diversified Holdings LLC generated 285.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has the potential to record 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on December 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.61/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.07% to reach $13.16/share. It started the day trading at $12.015 and traded between $11.69 and $11.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that YPF's 50-day SMA is 9.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.75. The stock has a high of $18.73 for the year while the low is $8.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.05 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.38%, as 6.89M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.66% of YPF Sociedad Anonima shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 1.97M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.75%. Looking further, the stock has raised 30.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more YPF shares, increasing its portfolio by 59.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 4,358,766 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,634,172 shares of YPF, with a total valuation of $111,804,393. Brandes Investment Partners LP meanwhile sold more YPF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $82,544,711 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its YPF Sociedad Anonima shares by 0.70% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,136,696 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -36,001 shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima which are valued at $49,363,649. In the same vein, BlackRock Investment Management (… decreased its YPF Sociedad Anonima shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 993,940 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,062,324 shares and is now valued at $48,648,934. Following these latest developments, around 99.50% of YPF Sociedad Anonima stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.