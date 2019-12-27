Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK), Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU)

The shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Johnson Rice in its latest research note that was published on November 19, 2019. Johnson Rice wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Chesapeake Energy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on November 13, 2019, to Equal-Weight the CHK stock while also putting a $1.25 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Tudor Pickering Markets when it published its report on November 06, 2019. Morgan Stanley was of a view that CHK is Overweight in its latest report on June 28, 2019. Argus thinks that CHK is worth Sell rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 71.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.91.

The shares of the company added by 0.73% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.9357 while ending the day at $0.94. During the trading session, a total of 32.77 million shares were traded which represents a 58.16% incline from the average session volume which is 78.32 million shares. CHK had ended its last session trading at $0.94. Chesapeake Energy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 CHK 52-week low price stands at $0.55 while its 52-week high price is $3.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.11 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Chesapeake Energy Corporation generated 14.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 290.91%. Chesapeake Energy Corporation has the potential to record -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on February 20, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.75. H.C. Wainwright also rated AXU as Resumed on July 07, 2014, with its price target of $1.70 suggesting that AXU could surge by 3.39% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.27/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.44% to reach $2.36/share. It started the day trading at $2.46 and traded between $2.20 and $2.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AXU’s 50-day SMA is 1.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.55. The stock has a high of $2.81 for the year while the low is $0.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 97.00%, as 1.66M CHK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.74% of Alexco Resource Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.00%. Looking further, the stock has raised 21.28% over the past 90 days while it gained 101.77% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 7.20% of Alexco Resource Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.