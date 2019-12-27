Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

The shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on December 23, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $350 price target. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Apple Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Jaffray advised investors in its research note published on December 20, 2019, to Overweight the AAPL stock while also putting a $305 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on December 17, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $325. The stock was given Outperform rating by Evercore ISI in its report released on December 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 305. China Renaissance was of a view that AAPL is Buy in its latest report on December 09, 2019. Citigroup thinks that AAPL is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 300.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 23 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $266.18. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 104.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is 1.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.27.

The shares of the company added by 1.98% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $284.70 while ending the day at $289.91. During the trading session, a total of 22.59 million shares were traded which represents a 11.97% incline from the average session volume which is 25.66 million shares. AAPL had ended its last session trading at $284.27. Apple Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.46, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.48, with a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 AAPL 52-week low price stands at $142.00 while its 52-week high price is $284.89.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Apple Inc. generated 48.84 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -37.95%. Apple Inc. has the potential to record 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on November 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $48. Nomura also rated AMAT as Upgrade on November 15, 2019, with its price target of $68 suggesting that AMAT could surge by 9.02% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $61.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.31% to reach $67.39/share. It started the day trading at $61.6815 and traded between $61.04 and $61.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMAT’s 50-day SMA is 57.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 48.16. The stock has a high of $63.07 for the year while the low is $28.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 19.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.29%, as 19.65M AAPL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.11% of Applied Materials Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.61, while the P/B ratio is 6.86. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.34M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.54%. Looking further, the stock has raised 17.56% over the past 90 days while it gained 37.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more AMAT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -413,008 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 71,422,027 shares of AMAT, with a total valuation of $4,135,335,363. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more AMAT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,623,755,523 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Applied Materials Inc. shares by 2.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 44,557,537 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 921,787 shares of Applied Materials Inc. which are valued at $2,579,881,392. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Applied Materials Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,029,396 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 36,960,073 shares and is now valued at $2,139,988,227. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Applied Materials Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.