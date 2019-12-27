Mixed Analyst Attention: The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG), Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN)

The shares of The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on October 28, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Stars Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on September 23, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that TSG is Neutral in its latest report on July 01, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that TSG is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $24.61. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 103.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.00.

The shares of the company added by 1.07% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $25.30 while ending the day at $25.56. During the trading session, a total of 958001.0 shares were traded which represents a 72.47% incline from the average session volume which is 3.48 million shares. TSG had ended its last session trading at $25.29. TSG 52-week low price stands at $12.59 while its 52-week high price is $25.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.50 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Stars Group Inc. generated 724.33 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4.0%. The Stars Group Inc. has the potential to record 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on October 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) is now rated as Outperform. Bernstein also rated RTN as Downgrade on September 17, 2019, with its price target of $212 suggesting that RTN could surge by 3.09% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $219.35/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.76% to reach $228.07/share. It started the day trading at $221.11 and traded between $219.38 and $221.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RTN’s 50-day SMA is 214.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 191.12. The stock has a high of $221.26 for the year while the low is $144.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.20%, as 6.21M TSG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.31% of Raytheon Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.97, while the P/B ratio is 4.75. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.47M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.20%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.67% over the past 90 days while it gained 24.13% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more RTN shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 157,671 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,797,595 shares of RTN, with a total valuation of $4,956,653,105. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more RTN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,047,156,954 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Raytheon Company shares by 3.54% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,672,018 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -428,808 shares of Raytheon Company which are valued at $2,537,730,154. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Raytheon Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 622,635 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,702,144 shares and is now valued at $1,457,180,148. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Raytheon Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.