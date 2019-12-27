Mixed Analyst Attention: The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE), Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

The shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $41 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on September 06, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $50. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on August 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 50. Maxim Group was of a view that CAKE is Buy in its latest report on August 01, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that CAKE is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 46.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 19 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $46.24. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 9.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.77.

The shares of the company added by 0.20% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $38.82 while ending the day at $39.13. During the trading session, a total of 901641.0 shares were traded which represents a -12.25% decline from the average session volume which is 803260.0 shares. CAKE had ended its last session trading at $39.05. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated currently has a market cap of $1.74 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.54, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.28, with a beta of 0.45. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 CAKE 52-week low price stands at $35.83 while its 52-week high price is $51.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.59 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated generated 306.25 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1.69%. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has the potential to record 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on December 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $42.16/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.19% to reach $44.06/share. It started the day trading at $42.63 and traded between $42.08 and $42.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AZUL’s 50-day SMA is 38.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 34.65. The stock has a high of $43.14 for the year while the low is $23.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.02%, as 6.60M CAKE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 85.85% of Azul S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 443.67K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 14.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.47%. Looking further, the stock has raised 17.53% over the past 90 days while it gained 28.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. sold more AZUL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling -6,335 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,681,516 shares of AZUL, with a total valuation of $248,819,656. Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC meanwhile sold more AZUL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $129,644,245 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Advisors LLC decreased its Azul S.A. shares by 3.71% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,442,069 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -132,603 shares of Azul S.A. which are valued at $128,182,650. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Azul S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 153,001 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,288,249 shares and is now valued at $122,454,393.