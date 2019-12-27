Mixed Analyst Attention: TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL), Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

The shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $105 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TE Connectivity Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on October 09, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $95. Morgan Stanley was of a view that TEL is Equal-Weight in its latest report on September 23, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that TEL is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $97.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.02.

The shares of the company added by 0.12% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $94.75 while ending the day at $95.31. During the trading session, a total of 965072.0 shares were traded which represents a 26.33% incline from the average session volume which is 1.31 million shares. TEL had ended its last session trading at $95.20. TE Connectivity Ltd. currently has a market cap of $31.93 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.64, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.60, with a beta of 1.14. TE Connectivity Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.38, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 TEL 52-week low price stands at $69.84 while its 52-week high price is $97.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.33 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The TE Connectivity Ltd. generated 927.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.01%. TE Connectivity Ltd. has the potential to record 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on February 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Stifel also rated SBLK as Reiterated on March 01, 2018, with its price target of $12 suggesting that SBLK could surge by 10.56% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.52/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.65% to reach $13.35/share. It started the day trading at $12.09 and traded between $11.45 and $11.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SBLK’s 50-day SMA is 10.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.48. The stock has a high of $11.81 for the year while the low is $6.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -28.67%, as 1.52M TEL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.94% of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 606.12K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.64%. Looking further, the stock has raised 18.57% over the past 90 days while it gained 30.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Oaktree Capital Management LP bought more SBLK shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Oaktree Capital Management LP purchasing 650,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 38,063,697 shares of SBLK, with a total valuation of $418,320,030. Impala Asset Management LLC meanwhile sold more SBLK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $37,881,233 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares by 2.61% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,045,534 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 52,108 shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. which are valued at $22,480,419. Following these latest developments, around 19.80% of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.