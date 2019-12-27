Mixed Analyst Attention: Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA), Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

The shares of Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on December 06, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1.20 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sierra Oncology Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on March 10, 2017. The stock was given Outperform rating by Wedbush in its report released on February 22, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 57.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.47.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.73% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.33 while ending the day at $0.34. During the trading session, a total of 1.04 million shares were traded which represents a 41.55% incline from the average session volume which is 1.78 million shares. SRRA had ended its last session trading at $0.34. Sierra Oncology Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.70 SRRA 52-week low price stands at $0.22 while its 52-week high price is $2.01.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sierra Oncology Inc. generated 67.69 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -11.76%. Sierra Oncology Inc. has the potential to record -0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on October 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.25/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.41% to reach $14.57/share. It started the day trading at $12.61 and traded between $12.26 and $12.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EURN’s 50-day SMA is 11.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.41. The stock has a high of $12.38 for the year while the low is $6.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -27.21%, as 1.06M SRRA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.86% of Euronav NV shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.77%. Looking further, the stock has raised 33.70% over the past 90 days while it gained 32.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The M&G Investment Management Ltd. sold more EURN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The M&G Investment Management Ltd. selling -92,848 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,778,015 shares of EURN, with a total valuation of $84,469,243. Oaktree Capital Management LP meanwhile sold more EURN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $82,556,428 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Euronav NV shares by 12.91% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,480,149 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -960,640 shares of Euronav NV which are valued at $70,374,418.