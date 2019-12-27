Mixed Analyst Attention: Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI)

The shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on December 10, 2019. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Public Storage, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on November 19, 2019, to Neutral the PSA stock while also putting a $228 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on October 01, 2019. That day the Evercore ISI set price target on the stock to $228. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on September 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 240. Robert W. Baird was of a view that PSA is Neutral in its latest report on August 21, 2019. Stifel thinks that PSA is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $225.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 9.01% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.55.

The shares of the company added by 0.71% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $208.55 while ending the day at $211.36. During the trading session, a total of 916683.0 shares were traded which represents a 7.68% incline from the average session volume which is 992990.0 shares. PSA had ended its last session trading at $209.86. Public Storage currently has a market cap of $36.68 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 25.00, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.47, with a beta of 0.05. PSA 52-week low price stands at $193.89 while its 52-week high price is $266.76.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.73 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.64 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -11.36%. Public Storage has the potential to record 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on December 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) is now rated as Underperform. Mizuho also rated CI as Initiated on October 18, 2019, with its price target of $180 suggesting that CI could surge by 9.31% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $204.01/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.18% to reach $225.36/share. It started the day trading at $205.35 and traded between $203.98 and $204.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CI’s 50-day SMA is 189.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 166.97. The stock has a high of $207.28 for the year while the low is $141.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.79%, as 5.08M PSA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.41% of Cigna Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.95, while the P/B ratio is 1.71. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.12%. Looking further, the stock has raised 36.44% over the past 90 days while it gained 29.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CI shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 60,801 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 28,226,443 shares of CI, with a total valuation of $5,643,030,485. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more CI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,767,503,835 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Cigna Corporation shares by 0.42% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 20,110,096 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -84,553 shares of Cigna Corporation which are valued at $4,020,410,392. In the same vein, Dodge & Cox decreased its Cigna Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,173,172 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 17,377,022 shares and is now valued at $3,474,014,238. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Cigna Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.