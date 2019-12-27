Mixed Analyst Attention: Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS), Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA)

The shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Atlantic Equities in its latest research note that was published on December 16, 2019. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $60 price target. Atlantic Equities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Masco Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on November 21, 2019. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $52. The stock was given Neutral rating by Buckingham Research in its report released on September 18, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 46. Evercore ISI was of a view that MAS is In-line in its latest report on August 09, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets thinks that MAS is worth Sector Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $52.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 78.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.17.

The shares of the company added by 0.38% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $47.79 while ending the day at $48.17. During the trading session, a total of 1.05 million shares were traded which represents a 59.15% incline from the average session volume which is 2.57 million shares. MAS had ended its last session trading at $47.99. Masco Corporation currently has a market cap of $13.58 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.12, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.61, with a beta of 1.42. MAS 52-week low price stands at $27.03 while its 52-week high price is $48.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.68 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Masco Corporation generated 475.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.88 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.88%. Masco Corporation has the potential to record 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Instinet published a research note on February 27, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) is now rated as Reduce. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.40/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.77% to reach $25.00/share. It started the day trading at $19.606 and traded between $19.33 and $19.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UA’s 50-day SMA is 17.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.35. The stock has a high of $24.55 for the year while the low is $15.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.81%, as 11.19M MAS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.24% of Under Armour Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 78.83, while the P/B ratio is 4.10. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.40M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.73%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more UA shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 973,397 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 31,745,579 shares of UA, with a total valuation of $549,198,517. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more UA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $385,226,453 worth of shares.

Similarly, Bares Capital Management, Inc. increased its Under Armour Inc. shares by 2.88% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,333,299 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 289,419 shares of Under Armour Inc. which are valued at $178,766,073. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Under Armour Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 223,480 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,259,857 shares and is now valued at $160,195,526. Following these latest developments, around 15.19% of Under Armour Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.