Mixed Analyst Attention: Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE), Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

The shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by National Bank Financial in its latest research note that was published on October 11, 2019. National Bank Financial wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gran Tierra Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on February 10, 2017. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that GTE is Top Pick in its latest report on June 20, 2016. Citigroup thinks that GTE is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $1.92. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.93.

The shares of the company added by 1.61% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.23 while ending the day at $1.26. During the trading session, a total of 861726.0 shares were traded which represents a 60.65% incline from the average session volume which is 2.19 million shares. GTE had ended its last session trading at $1.24. GTE 52-week low price stands at $0.92 while its 52-week high price is $2.64.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Gran Tierra Energy Inc. generated 14.63 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.0%. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has the potential to record 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on December 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) is now rated as Neutral. Citigroup also rated HR as Upgrade on December 12, 2019, with its price target of $38 suggesting that HR could surge by 4.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $32.65/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.55% to reach $34.46/share. It started the day trading at $32.83 and traded between $32.63 and $32.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HR’s 50-day SMA is 33.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.50. The stock has a high of $34.89 for the year while the low is $27.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 41.27%, as 2.96M GTE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.59% of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 156.33, while the P/B ratio is 2.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 808.76K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.00% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HR shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 410,762 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,951,010 shares of HR, with a total valuation of $628,984,022. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more HR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $528,724,168 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares by 5.01% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,660,513 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -456,659 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated which are valued at $287,442,426. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 35,384 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,810,526 shares and is now valued at $259,231,358. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.