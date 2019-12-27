Mixed Analyst Attention: GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS), Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

The shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Berenberg in its latest research note that was published on September 20, 2018. The Technology company has also assigned a $16 price target. Berenberg wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GDS Holdings Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on September 19, 2018, to Buy the GDS stock while also putting a $46 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on August 01, 2018. The stock was given Strong Buy rating by Raymond James in its report released on July 12, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 53. Credit Suisse was of a view that GDS is Neutral in its latest report on May 23, 2018. Credit Suisse thinks that GDS is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $394.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 145.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.16.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.25% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $50.33 while ending the day at $51.15. During the trading session, a total of 869585.0 shares were traded which represents a -2.71% decline from the average session volume which is 846660.0 shares. GDS had ended its last session trading at $51.28. GDS Holdings Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.80, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 GDS 52-week low price stands at $20.84 while its 52-week high price is $54.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.12 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The GDS Holdings Limited generated 804.85 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -16.67%. GDS Holdings Limited has the potential to record -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on October 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSE:LNG) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $71. RBC Capital Mkts also rated LNG as Initiated on October 21, 2019, with its price target of $84 suggesting that LNG could surge by 24.1% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $61.92/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.13% to reach $81.48/share. It started the day trading at $62.34 and traded between $61.69 and $61.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LNG’s 50-day SMA is 61.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 64.22. The stock has a high of $70.60 for the year while the low is $55.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.01%, as 6.24M GDS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.41% of Cheniere Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.56M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more LNG shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 775,336 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,540,267 shares of LNG, with a total valuation of $1,304,047,764.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Cheniere Energy Inc. shares by 5.83% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,330,155 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 679,062 shares of Cheniere Energy Inc. which are valued at $746,467,584. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Cheniere Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,875,824 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,868,663 shares and is now valued at $718,528,858. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Cheniere Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.