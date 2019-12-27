Mixed Analyst Attention: Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD), Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)

The shares of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on December 10, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $65 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Church & Dwight Co. Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on November 01, 2019, to Neutral the CHD stock while also putting a $71 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on September 27, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $83. Citigroup was of a view that CHD is Sell in its latest report on May 03, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that CHD is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 29, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 75.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.99% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.73.

The shares of the company added by 0.03% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $70.20 while ending the day at $70.37. During the trading session, a total of 988958.0 shares were traded which represents a 40.06% incline from the average session volume which is 1.65 million shares. CHD had ended its last session trading at $70.35. Church & Dwight Co. Inc. currently has a market cap of $17.37 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 28.92, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.60, with a beta of 0.09. Church & Dwight Co. Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.85, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 CHD 52-week low price stands at $59.64 while its 52-week high price is $80.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.66 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Church & Dwight Co. Inc. generated 114.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.57 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.64%. Church & Dwight Co. Inc. has the potential to record 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on November 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.34/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.38% to reach $8.00/share. It started the day trading at $4.38 and traded between $4.25 and $4.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CERS’s 50-day SMA is 4.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.15. The stock has a high of $6.88 for the year while the low is $3.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.78%, as 9.52M CHD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.17% of Cerus Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 933.52K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.45% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.36% over the last six months.

This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,300,000 shares of CERS, with a total valuation of $49,042,000.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Cerus Corporation shares by 2.88% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,371,575 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 290,183 shares of Cerus Corporation which are valued at $45,012,636. In the same vein, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its Cerus Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 190,148 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,683,170 shares and is now valued at $37,684,958. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Cerus Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.