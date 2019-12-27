Mixed Analyst Attention: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA), iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT)

The shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on October 25, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $33 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on August 16, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Berenberg in its report released on July 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. JP Morgan was of a view that AXTA is Neutral in its latest report on April 26, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that AXTA is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.20.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.59% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $29.97 while ending the day at $30.14. During the trading session, a total of 1.01 million shares were traded which represents a 54.42% incline from the average session volume which is 2.22 million shares. AXTA had ended its last session trading at $30.32. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. currently has a market cap of $7.12 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 27.15, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.30, with a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.97, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 AXTA 52-week low price stands at $21.72 while its 52-week high price is $32.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.52 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. generated 770.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 34.62%. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has the potential to record 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on October 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. Even though the stock has been trading at $50.94/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.18% to reach $53.33/share. It started the day trading at $52.64 and traded between $51.22 and $52.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IRBT’s 50-day SMA is 48.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 77.44. The stock has a high of $132.88 for the year while the low is $42.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.92%, as 12.28M AXTA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 43.90% of iRobot Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.29, while the P/B ratio is 2.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.46M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. sold more IRBT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. selling -28,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,987,700 shares of IRBT, with a total valuation of $173,704,212. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more IRBT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $166,587,379 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its iRobot Corporation shares by 1.67% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,683,619 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -45,682 shares of iRobot Corporation which are valued at $116,898,444. In the same vein, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LL… decreased its iRobot Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 704,978 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,538,783 shares and is now valued at $67,029,387. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of iRobot Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.