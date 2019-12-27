Mixed Analyst Attention: AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH), The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

The shares of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $20 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on June 05, 2018. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $25. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on June 05, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26. SunTrust was of a view that EQH is Buy in its latest report on June 04, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that EQH is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 04, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 26.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $26.54. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 68.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.19.

The shares of the company added by 0.49% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $24.64 while ending the day at $24.74. During the trading session, a total of 980015.0 shares were traded which represents a 78.79% incline from the average session volume which is 4.62 million shares. EQH had ended its last session trading at $24.62. EQH 52-week low price stands at $14.72 while its 52-week high price is $25.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.38 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 32.61%. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on December 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $160.42/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.46% to reach $154.07/share. It started the day trading at $161.27 and traded between $160.285 and $161.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PNC’s 50-day SMA is 152.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 138.16. The stock has a high of $161.37 for the year while the low is $108.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.24%, as 4.79M EQH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.18% of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.41, while the P/B ratio is 1.45. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.69M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.69%. Looking further, the stock has raised 15.02% over the past 90 days while it gained 19.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more PNC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -351,439 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 32,812,156 shares of PNC, with a total valuation of $5,027,150,421. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile sold more PNC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,730,558,551 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. shares by 5.30% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 23,809,286 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,333,656 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. which are valued at $3,647,820,708. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 260,356 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 20,222,977 shares and is now valued at $3,098,362,306. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.