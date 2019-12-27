Mixed Analyst Attention: Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM), Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

The shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on October 08, 2019. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on April 29, 2019, to Outperform the ADM stock while also putting a $51 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on February 08, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that ADM is Neutral in its latest report on July 09, 2018. Monness Crespi & Hardt thinks that ADM is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $48.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.03.

The shares of the company added by 0.26% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $45.95 while ending the day at $46.20. During the trading session, a total of 942511.0 shares were traded which represents a 66.34% incline from the average session volume which is 2.8 million shares. ADM had ended its last session trading at $46.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.47, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 ADM 52-week low price stands at $36.45 while its 52-week high price is $47.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.77 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company generated 5.32 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -14.29%. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has the potential to record 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Pivotal Research Group published a research note on October 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Pivotal Research Group also rated BOOT as Reiterated on October 28, 2019, with its price target of $38 suggesting that BOOT could down by -1.09% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $44.53/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.29% to reach $43.92/share. It started the day trading at $44.71 and traded between $43.25 and $44.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BOOT’s 50-day SMA is 40.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.79. The stock has a high of $44.55 for the year while the low is $15.44. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.8 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.86%, as 3.05M ADM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.84% of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 28.50, while the P/B ratio is 4.44. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 673.89K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.84%. Looking further, the stock has raised 22.86% over the past 90 days while it gained 27.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more BOOT shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 127,077 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,010,916 shares of BOOT, with a total valuation of $159,714,675. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more BOOT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $88,341,307 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Boot Barn Holdings Inc. shares by 0.07% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,714,205 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,225 shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. which are valued at $68,259,643. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its Boot Barn Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 84,390 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,629,508 shares and is now valued at $64,887,009. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.