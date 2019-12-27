Mixed Analyst Attention: Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD), TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU)

The shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on December 18, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $38 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Americold Realty Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on August 15, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $42.50. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on July 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 38. Berenberg was of a view that COLD is Buy in its latest report on March 13, 2019. Raymond James thinks that COLD is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $40.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.38.

The shares of the company added by 0.79% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $34.16 while ending the day at $34.52. During the trading session, a total of 876014.0 shares were traded which represents a 49.94% incline from the average session volume which is 1.75 million shares. COLD had ended its last session trading at $34.25. COLD 52-week low price stands at $24.29 while its 52-week high price is $40.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -22.22%. Americold Realty Trust has the potential to record 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on August 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.63/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.11% to reach $18.92/share. It started the day trading at $19.21 and traded between $18.81 and $19.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TSU’s 50-day SMA is 15.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.12. The stock has a high of $18.78 for the year while the low is $12.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.90%, as 2.72M COLD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.10% of TIM Participacoes S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.35, while the P/B ratio is 1.74. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 816.80K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.60%. Looking further, the stock has raised 35.15% over the past 90 days while it gained 30.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Bo… sold more TSU shares, decreasing its portfolio by -22.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Canada Pension Plan Investment Bo… selling -4,202,089 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,600,511 shares of TSU, with a total valuation of $235,798,253. AQR Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more TSU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $134,766,211 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its TIM Participacoes S.A. shares by 11.10% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,081,024 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -509,314 shares of TIM Participacoes S.A. which are valued at $65,908,538. In the same vein, Paulson & Co., Inc. decreased its TIM Participacoes S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,280,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,720,000 shares and is now valued at $60,078,000. Following these latest developments, around 68.00% of TIM Participacoes S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.